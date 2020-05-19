Adamawa Orders Payment Of May Salary Ahead Of Eid El Fitri

of Adamawa state has ordered the immediate payment of may 2020 salaries to civil servants and pensioners ahead of Eid el fitri celebration

Senior special adviser to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, made this known in a statement

The governor, according to him, has ordered the state’s accountant general to fast-track the salaries and pensions payment on or before May 20

He explained the early payment is to enable civil servants to enjoy the festival.

