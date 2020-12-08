North’s apex socio-cultural organization, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has said that most of the youths in the North are now taking to crimes as a source of livelihood

ACF chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made this known while leading a delegation of the forum to Governor Babagana Zulum to condole with him over the recent beheading of over 40 rice farmers by Boko haram fighters in Borno State

Ogbeh lamented that elites in the north would have nothing to leave behind as a legacy for the future generation According to the ACF chairman, the tragedy of the North today is that the only enterprise left is politics which he says cannot grow societies.

