Abiodun Warns Trouble Makers To Steer Clear From Sagamu Crisis

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has warned trouble makers to steer clear of the crisis in Sagamu, following the killing of a star player of Remo Star football club, Tiamiyu Kazeem

Unspecified number of people were believed to have been feared on Monday in Sagamu, during the clashes between the police and protesters in the aftermath of the footballer’s death

The governor warns that those attempting to capitalize on the crisis, adding that he was worried that despite his appeal to youths to stay calm, some of them embarked on measures to further stoke the already tense situation

Some of the youths, according to him, attempted to burn the Sagamu Police division Headquaters, an armoured personnel carrier, as well as, loot banks and local government Headquater in the area

Abiodun says President Buhari had been briefed on the crisis, and soldiers had been deployed to assist other law enforcement agencies who had restored calm

As a governor and a parent, Abiodun says the death of a Tiamiyu is saddening enough and nothing should be done to record further losses in the state

Meanwhile, the number of casualties in the police-protesters clash is still not known

Several reports quoted between two and six deaths

But the spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, however, says nhe could not yet say if anybody died in the clashes until the end of ongoing investigations

Oyeyemi, however, says the investigation of what led to the killing of the Remo Star football club’s player had been completed

According to him, an inspector of SARS implicated was on an illegal duty, and failed to report his presence in Sagamu to the police station in the town

The SARS officer, according to him, had since undergone an orderly room trial and recommended for dismissal and prosecution

He says that Ogun State police command is still awaiting the approval of the assistant inspector general of police in-charge of Ogun and Lagos State, Ahmed Ilyasu.

