Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that Ogun state has emerged as a one party state with the major defection of major opposition leaders to APC in the state.

He promises the new defectors and their supporters of equal treatment in term of appointments by his administration.

The governor made this known in Abeokuta at a ceremony organized by the ruling APC to formally welcome top opposition ADC and PDP leaders into the party at the Ake Palace ground.

Abiodun also fires a salvo at former APM governorship candidate, Prince Abdulkabir Akinlade and his supporters to follow due process to be accepted back into the APC.

Ogun State APC, according to the governor will not accept any defector who refused to rejoin the party at the ward level.

Leading the Daniel political family defection to the APC, were Former Deputy Governor Salmot Badru, Chief Iyabo Apampa, Chief Waliu Taiwo, a former house of reps member, Dave Salako, Honourable John Obafemi and Dipo Sofowora.

The governor assures them that they will not be discriminated against by APC members.

From the believe movement are former governorship candidate of ADC, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, Chief Pegba Otemolu, doctor Kunle Salako, Alhaji Aliu Ajibode and Elder Joju Fadairo.

The governor explains that the APC has become solid with the likes of Former Deputy Governor Badru, Elder Fadairo, Chief Otemolu, and Apampa joining the party.

