Abiodun Says Land Is Ogun’s Crude Oil

Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that land resources to Ogun State is what crude oil is to Nigeria.

The governor says his administration will implement the geographic information system (GIS) to effectively administer its vast land resources.

Abiodun, speaking at the executive strategy session organized for his cabinet members and permanent secretaries at TCC Resorts and Conference Centre, Ogere-Remo, says that digitalized GIS will provide adequate information on land matters, transactions and documents.

The governor also promises that potential investors will be allotted land by his administration within 28 days.

Within the 28 days, the governor assures that such investors will be able to access land to site their agro-allied and manufacturing businesses in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun has asked all political appointees in his new cabinet to be ready to work and impact positively on the lives of people in the state.

He asks them to gather, explore and formalize various opportunities in the implementation of the agenda of his administration.

Economic experts who presented papers at the retreat, included the chairman of the Nigeria economic advisory council, Doctor Doyin Salami; executive chairman of Ibadan school of government and public policy, Professor Tunji Olaopa and Bismark Rewane.

