Governor Dapo Abiodun has described his new cabinet as the best star studded in the country.

The cabinet members, according to the governor, have various expertise and varying complementing flavour to make a formidable team.

The governor spoke on his team while speaking at the orientation programme organized for the newly sworn-in commissioners and special advisers at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

He promised to provide the right leadership for the cabinet members in order for them to blossom as an individual member of his administration.

Abiodun, however, asked them to be willing to work with the civil servants in their various ministries, who he rated as dedicated and efficient professionals.

He further assured them that with the combination of political appointees, the cabinet would be in a position to give Ogun State a new face-lift.

Two former heads of state civil service, Chief Dipo Odulate and Mrs Modupe Adekunle, briefed the new cabinet members on the challenges and prospects of their offices.

 

