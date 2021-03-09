Abiodun Says Abeokuta Will Be Made A Befitting State Capital

Governor Dapo Abiodun has promised to give Abeokuta, a befitting status as Ogun State capital

The governor says his administration will complete ongoing projects in the city, and other parts of the state

Abiodun stated this while inspecting the new housing project underway at Kobape, near Abeokuta, says that his administration intends to build 2,000 affordable housing units

According to the governor, the proposed 2,000 housing units when completed, will be the highest number built by the state government since the creation of the state

The governor says the first phase of the housing project is 500 units of two and three bedroom expanded units, which will be ready between April and May He adds that similar housing projects are ongoing at Ikenne, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, Ota and Ilaro

