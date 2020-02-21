Abiodun, Osoba Meet Buhari Over Planned Take Over Of Three Major Roads

Ogun State government, along with Lagos state counterpart, have re-opened their request for the take-over of three federal road in the two states.

The roads are Lagos-Abeokuta, Ikorodu-Sagamu and Ijebu Ode-Epe.

Governor Dapo Abiodun and former governor Olusegun Osoba at a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, renewed the bid for the takeover of the three roads.

Osoba, addressing the state house correspondents after the meeting, confirms that the request for the roads, and federal government’s support for agricultural programmes of Abiodun Administration, featured during their talks with Buhari.

For instance, Osoba explains that the Epe-Ijebu road if handed over to Lagos/0gun state government will be rebuilt and enhance the take-off of the free trade zone and the proposed dry seaport projects at Olokola in Ogun waterside.

Governor Abiodun also told the correspondents that they appealed to President Buhari to release the three roads to Ogun and Lagos state governments.

The governor explains that the roads will be rebuilt and tolled, adding that fund for the projects had been sourced.

Ogun state government had already approved the reconstruction of Epe-Ijebu road through the private partnership programme.

