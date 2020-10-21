Abiodun Orders Immediate Closure Of Ogun Schools

Abiodun Says He’ll Not Witch hunt Anybody

Governor Dapo Abiodun has ordered the immediate closure of private and public schools in Ogun State, as the Endsars protests gradually degenerated into violence

The schools will remain shut until Monday, next week

Also, operations of Okada is suspended on Wednesday, in the first instance

The governor announcing the measures at a news conference on Tuesday night at governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, after presiding over an emergency meeting of the state security council on Tuesday afternoon

 He warns that blockade of highways and molestation of innocent people going about their businesses, will no longer be tolerated

He asks youth groups in the state to appoint leaders to meet him for a further dialogue with him

The governor also says that a joint security patrol has been ordered to enforce the measures to ensure that public security is not threatened

Increased security has also been ordered around public buildings and correctional centres in the state Abiodun warns that his administration is monitoring the state of security in the state and will announce more stringent measures if the needs arise.

