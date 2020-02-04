Abiodun Ogun Ready To Take Influx From Lagos-Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that Ogun State is ready to absorb any form of influx from Lagos state

Such an influx, according to the governor, has an advantage and advantage to the state

Abiodun speaking on a BBC new programme: ‘focus on Africa’, says Ogun State has emerged as a gateway as people from other parts of the country heading to Lagos must pass through the state

To take advantage of the influx, the governor says that his administration has plans of actions and mechanisms to accommodate the shocks of people in Lagos seeking to relocate to Ogun, either to work, live or play

He promises that his administration will provide them with quality education, healthcare, clean water, clean power to make their stay comfortable in the state

The governor thanks the UK government for identifying Abeokuta and one of the 19 cities in ten countries to benefit from its $80 million global prosperity future cities programme.

 

