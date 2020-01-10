Abiodun, Obasanjo Meet In Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and former president Olusegun Obasanjo have met in Abeokuta, the state capital of Ogun State

The meeting lasting about an hour, took place at the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

Obasanjo addressing newsmen after the meeting, says they discussed on issues that will move the state forward in term of development

He lists the issues as, including education, agriculture and rural development

The former president also says that the visit is to welcome the governor to his new office as the state governor

He refuses to assess the performance of the Abiodun administration when asked to do so by newsmen.

 

