Abiodun May Drop Amosun’s 10 Lane Expressway Project

The Dapo Abiodun administration in Ogun state may drop the ten lane Abeokuta-Sagamu interchange expressway project inherited from the Amosun administration.

The administration may, however, expand the two lane road instead of upgrading to a ten lane expressway.

The governor’s special adviser on communications, Honorable Remmy Hazzan, gave this indication while appearing on the Rockcity Fm Programme, daybreak show, in Abeokuta.

According to hazzan, the ten lane project is one of the inherited road projects to be reviewed by a committee set up by Governor Abiodun on assuming office last year to review the last minute road projects undertaken by the Amosun administration.

The special adviser explained that the final decision would be based on the recommendation of the committee which is yet to submit its report to the governor.

The committee report, according to him, will provide a guideline to the state government on the inherited road projects in view of inadequate fund.

The administration, due to inadequate fund, according to the special adviser, will explore several private public partnership arrangements including outright concession or build-operate-and-transfer to complete the road projects.

Hazzan also spoke on the proposed inland port project floated by the Abiodun administration at Itori, near Abeokuta, explaining that it was conceived to take advantage of its proximity to the ongoing airport project at Wasinmi and the new Lagos-Ibadan rail.

He said the proposed inland port would attract investors and businesses to the axis as it will assist in decongesting the sea ports in Lagos metropolis.

