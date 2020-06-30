Governor Dapo Abiodun has saluted a frontline journalist and former commissioner for information in the state, Doctor Niran Malaolu, on his 60th birthday.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrkunle Somorin, described the sexagenarian as a symbol of excellence in journalism and public service.

Malaolu, according to the governor, is a great son of Ogun State, a brand ambassador of the excellence that the state is known for and a courageous journalist who stood among the best in the practice of ethical journalism.

Abiodun says that Malaolu spoke truth to power as an editor and despite suffering unfairly in the hands of the military junta, emerged as a more resilient public officer when he served as a commissioner in this state between 2003 and 2007.

The governor noted that Malaolu left an indelible footprint in the sand of information management of that administration and still kept faith with ethical journalism when he birthed Rockcity Fm when he served out his tenure as commissioner.

Abiodun says he is proud that the radio station has remained focused, balanced and fair in its reportage of government activities and people-oriented in its programmes and policies.

