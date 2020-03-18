Abiodun Disowns Commissioner Who Criticized Osoba

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has dissociated himself and his administration from the criticism of APC national leader, Aremo Olusegun Osoba by the state youth and sports commissioner, Doctor Oludare Kehinde

The governor says the commissioner has since been reprimanded

The commissioner at a meeting with members of league of registered political parties in Abeokuta, accuses Osoba of failing to groom political leaders in Ogun State and south west region.

But the governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, says himself and his administration disowned the commissioner, describing the word he used against Osoba as unwarranted, unauthorized and infantile.

The governor says he is proud to be associated with Osoba and grateful for his leadership role in putting the present administration in place, while acting as a pillar and support to stabilize his administration.

 

