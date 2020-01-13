Abiodun Calls For Massive Support For Fallen Heroes’ Families

The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has asked Nigerians to always remember military officers who died in active service as heroes, whose families should be supported always.

Abiodun making the call at a special interdenominational church service, marking the 2020 armed forces remembrance at saint peter cathedral church in Ake, Abeokuta, says military personnel paid the supreme for peace and unity of Nigeria.

He governor urges Nigerians to stretch their hands of support, to wives and children of retired military personnel around them, as ways of appreciating the contribution of the fallen heroes.

He pledged his administration’s commitment, to improve the welfare of the fallen heroes and members of the Nigerian legion.

In his sermon, the bishop of Yewa diocese of Anglican Church of Nigeria, right Reverend Micheal Oluwarohunbi asks the presidency to improve on the welfare of retired military officers to encourage those still in service.

The cleric says the government should increase financial support to the families of fallen heroes who died for the unity of the country.

The service was attended by top security officers, traditional rulers and top government officials.

