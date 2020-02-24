Abiodun Calls For Calm In Sagamu, Over Killed Footballer

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, has asked residents of Sagamu to remain calm amidst tension over the killing of a top footballer with Remo stars football club, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

The governor assures the residents that the matter will not be swept under the carpet, urging them to maintain peace and calm while the killing is being investigated.

The club had alleged that the footballer was shot dead by a policemen while travelling on Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway on Saturday.

But the state police command says the footballer was killed by a hit-and-run driver while attempting to escape from the vehicle of a police patrol which arrested him for wearing an army cap.

The incident had generated a massive protests, as the police say that the police inspector who arrested the footballer has been detained.

Governor Abiodun in a statement by his senior special adviser on new media, assures of a proper, transparent and independent investigation of the incident.

The governor says his Administration will not take with levity the loss of lives and property in the state

 

