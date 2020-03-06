Abiodun Backs Power Tariff Increase

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has given a conditional support for the proposed increase in electrify tariff by the electricity distribution companies (DISCOS).

The increase in electricity tariff, according to the governor, could not be wished away if Nigeria’s power sector is to attract the much needed investment in its value chain.

Abiodun spoke on the contentious tariff hike, which is expected to take effect as from April 1, at the strategy management retreat of the Ibadan electricity distribution company in Abeokuta.

The governor says his administration identifies with the decision of Nigeria electricity regulatory commission to increase the tariff, if it will lead to improved power supply to revive comatose industries.

He, however, says that Nigerians will be more than willing to pay for the proposed increased electricity tariff only for the power supplied to them.

He asks the DISOCS to improve its service to consumers in the state to justify the proposed increase in power tariff.

 

