Abiodun Asks Ogun New Councils Chiefs Not To Depend On Allocation

The newly elected local government chairmen in Ogun state have been asked not to depend on statutory allocation from the federation account

Governor Dapo Abiodun asked them to be creative to generate additional funds, internally, and to adopt public private partnership model

Abiodun charged the new councils’ chairmen, while inaugurating them at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, on Monday

The governor assured them that his administration will support the local governments with funds where and when necessary

All the new chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors elected in the Saturday local government poll, in the state’s 20 local government areas, are members of the ruling APC

The governor urged the new council’s chiefs to live up to the expectation of the electorates, adding that their election has placed enormous responsibility on their shoulders as their administration is closest to the grassroots Local government and chieftaincy affairs commissioner, Honourable Afolabi Afuape, promised them that Abiodun administration will create enabling environment for them to operate effectively.

