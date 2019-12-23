Abiodun Appoints 8 New Perm Secs In Ogun

Home Abiodun Appoints 8 New Perm Secs In Ogun

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed eight new permanent secretaries in his first major shake up of the civil service he inherited from the Amosun administration.

Sixteen permanent secretaries retained their portfolios in the shake up announced over the weekend.

Twelve other permanent secretaries, according to the chief press secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, in a statement, also Swapped Their Portfolios.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries, chosen from the director cadre, include miss Fadimitu Olusola, Ojetola Razak, Sodeinde Olukunle, Sotubo Olurotimi, Orekoya Bolaji, Lukan Jubril, Benson Lateef and Sorunke Dotun.

Dotun is assigned to agriculture ministry, Olurotimi (special duties and inter-governmental affairs), Bolaji (housing), Olusola (community development and co-operatives), Razak (environment), lateef (forestry) and Olukunle (bureau of land survey).

Sixteen permanent secretaries, who retained their portfolios, include Kayode Ademolake of works and infrastructure ministry, doctor Adesanya Ayinde (health), Kunle OSOTA (local government and chieftaincy affairs), doctor Nafiu Aigoro (Hospital Management Board) and Mojisola Dosunmu of teaching service commission.

Others are Irene Kokumo of bureau of local government pensions, Kasali Olabimtan of local government service commission, Yetunde Oresanya (justice), Dolapo Odulana (bureau of protocols and ceremonials), oluranti oladeinde of women affairs and social development ministry.

Also retaining their portfolios are Adesupo awere of information and strategy ministry, Adebowale Oyeneye (public service transformation office), Lanrewaju Saka ( bureau of cabinet  service), Michael Idowu (treasury office/accountant general as well as Shamusideen Mosuro of bureau of government house and general services..

 

READ ALSO]FG Clarifies Policy On Tin Presentation By Banks Customers

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account