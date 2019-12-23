Abiodun Appoints 8 New Perm Secs In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed eight new permanent secretaries in his first major shake up of the civil service he inherited from the Amosun administration.

Sixteen permanent secretaries retained their portfolios in the shake up announced over the weekend.

Twelve other permanent secretaries, according to the chief press secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, in a statement, also Swapped Their Portfolios.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries, chosen from the director cadre, include miss Fadimitu Olusola, Ojetola Razak, Sodeinde Olukunle, Sotubo Olurotimi, Orekoya Bolaji, Lukan Jubril, Benson Lateef and Sorunke Dotun.

Dotun is assigned to agriculture ministry, Olurotimi (special duties and inter-governmental affairs), Bolaji (housing), Olusola (community development and co-operatives), Razak (environment), lateef (forestry) and Olukunle (bureau of land survey).

Sixteen permanent secretaries, who retained their portfolios, include Kayode Ademolake of works and infrastructure ministry, doctor Adesanya Ayinde (health), Kunle OSOTA (local government and chieftaincy affairs), doctor Nafiu Aigoro (Hospital Management Board) and Mojisola Dosunmu of teaching service commission.

Others are Irene Kokumo of bureau of local government pensions, Kasali Olabimtan of local government service commission, Yetunde Oresanya (justice), Dolapo Odulana (bureau of protocols and ceremonials), oluranti oladeinde of women affairs and social development ministry.

Also retaining their portfolios are Adesupo awere of information and strategy ministry, Adebowale Oyeneye (public service transformation office), Lanrewaju Saka ( bureau of cabinet service), Michael Idowu (treasury office/accountant general as well as Shamusideen Mosuro of bureau of government house and general services..

