Abdutors Of Kaduna Varsity’s Students Demand N800m Ransom

Abductors of some of students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State have reached out to some of the families of the students in their custody

The gunmen, who raided the domitories of the university located along Abuja-Kaduna expressway on Tuesday night, are said to be demanding N800 million to free the abducted students

The police and Kaduna State government are yet to give the exact number of students abducted by the gunmen

But sources say about 23 students, including 14 females, as well as a staff of the university are believed to have been taken away by the gunmen Kaduna state police spokesman, Mohammed Jalinge says timely response of security forces who engaged the gunmen prevented them from going away with all the students

