Abdutors Of Kaduna Varsity’s Students Demand N800m Ransom

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , CRIME, Security, 0

Abductors of some of students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State have reached out to some of the families of the students in their custody

The gunmen, who raided the domitories of the university located along Abuja-Kaduna expressway on Tuesday night, are said to be demanding N800 million to free the abducted students

The police and Kaduna State government are yet to give the exact number of students abducted by the gunmen

But sources say about 23 students, including 14 females, as well as a staff of the university are believed to have been taken away by the gunmen Kaduna state police spokesman, Mohammed Jalinge says timely response of security forces who engaged the gunmen prevented them from going away with all the students

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Gunmen Kill Six Herders In Osun

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

April 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account