Abductors Of Ogun Community Leader Request N200m Ransom

The abductors of the Ogun State community leader, Otunba Tajudeen Omotayo, the Olori Ilu of Imope near Ijebu Igbo, are still holding him in forests in Ijebu Igbo axis of Ogun State

The wife of the community leader, Adesola Omotayo, speaking in an interview on BBC Yoruba, says the police told her the location where her husband was still being held by the kidnappers

According to her, the kidnappers shot one of the hunters who entered forests in the axis in search of the community leader

She says that the hunter is still receiving treatment in a hospital

Meanwhile, she says that the kidnappers using the phone of her husband to contact the family are demanding the payment of a ransom of N200 million to release him

The wife of Olori Imope says the kidnapper spoke in pidgin The community leader was abducted last Saturday while on his way to Ijebu Ode by the gunmen who abandoned his car.

