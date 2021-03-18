Abduction: Ogun Says No Ransom Paid To Free Abducted OOU Students

Governor Dapo Abiodun says that security is being beefed up in schools across the state, in the wake of abduction of two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye

The governor also says that no ransom was paid to rescue the two students from their kidnappers

Abiodun spoke on the issue while receiving the rescued OOU students at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

The governor, represented by information commissioner, Alhaji Abduwaheed odusile, says he had sleepless nights since the abduction of the two students The two students were certified to be in a stable health by the health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker, who reunited the freed students with their families

