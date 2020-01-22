70 Die In Ogun, Lagos Roads

Home 70 Die In Ogun, Lagos Roads

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

70 Die In Ogun, Lagos Roads

Seventy people have lost their lives in autocrashes recorded on roads in ogun and Lagos State, during the ‘operation zero tolerance of the federal road safety corps (FRSC).

320 others were also injured in the crashes during the operation.

The period of the operation is from December 15, 2019 to January 19, 2020

FRSC commander for zone two, covering and Ogun State, Samuel Obayemi says that Lagos State FRSC command recorded 22 deaths from 80 accidents during the period.

He puts the deaths recorded by Ogun State command of the agency at 48 from 102 accidents.

The zonal FRSC commander says a total of 1,342 persons were involved in autocrashes in the two states during the period.

 

READ ALSO]Crisis Hits Ogun Ministry Over CV Scandal

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account