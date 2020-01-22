70 Die In Ogun, Lagos Roads

Seventy people have lost their lives in autocrashes recorded on roads in ogun and Lagos State, during the ‘operation zero tolerance of the federal road safety corps (FRSC).

320 others were also injured in the crashes during the operation.

The period of the operation is from December 15, 2019 to January 19, 2020

FRSC commander for zone two, covering and Ogun State, Samuel Obayemi says that Lagos State FRSC command recorded 22 deaths from 80 accidents during the period.

He puts the deaths recorded by Ogun State command of the agency at 48 from 102 accidents.

The zonal FRSC commander says a total of 1,342 persons were involved in autocrashes in the two states during the period.

READ ALSO]Crisis Hits Ogun Ministry Over CV Scandal

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter