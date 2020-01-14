62,000 Chase Customs 6,200 Jobs

About 62,000 applicants have applied for 6,200 teaching jobs in Kaduna State public schools.

They include masters and PHD degrees holders.

Chairman of the State Teachers Service Board, Mrs Mary Ambi, who made this known, said some of them read urban and regional planning, mechanical engineering and human anatomy.

She explained that only 14,000 of the applicants were shortlisted and had undergone screening and that those to be employed would be qualified to teach in line with the regulations of the teachers registration council of Nigeria.

 

