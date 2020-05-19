338 New Infections Pushes Nigeria’s Covid 19 Cases Close To 6,000

338 new covid 19 infections recorded nationwide on Sunday, has raised Nigeria’s total confirmed cases of the virus to 5,959

In the new upsurge in the infections, Lagos maintained its lead as Nigeria’s epicentre of covid 19, with 177 new cases

Kano state also recorded a leap in its Covid 19 cases with 64 new infections, Abuja (25), Rivers (16), Plateau (14), Oyo (11), Katsina (9), as well as Jigawa and Kaduna states with four cases each

other new infections were recorded in Bauchi, Abia, and Borno states with three cases each, Gombe, Akwa Ibom and Delta (two each), while Ondo, Kebbi and Sokoto states recorded one each

Six covid 19 patients also died at the various treatment centres on Sunday, raising the total death from the virus to 182

Also, several covid 19 patients released on Sunday after successful treatment also increased the number of those discharged at 1,594.

