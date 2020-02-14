3,188 Persons Killed Nationwide In 2019-Report

A global non-governmental organization, global right, has put the number of people killed in Nigeria last year at 3,188.

The figure, include 2,707 civilians and 481 security personnel.

Former chairman of Nigeria human rights commission, Chidi Odinkalu, presented the report to newsmen in Abuja.

Borno State tops the list of deaths with 728 deaths, Zamfara State (450), Kaduna (280), Katsina (254) and Taraba (181 deaths).

The six most vulnerable states, according to the report are rivers which recorded 176 deaths, Benue (167) Niger (150), Sokoto (90) and Kogi State with 88 deaths.

 

