30 Killed, 170 Injured In Fire At Migrant Detention Centre In Yemen

A fire at a overcrowded migrant detention centre in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, that houses migrants mostly from Ethiopia, may have killed as many as 30 people and injured 170 others

The fire came as renewed Saudi airstrikes hit the city and the outhits mounted a missile and drone attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia.

Migrants and guards are reported to be among the dead.

It’s not known what caused the fire, but a Saudi airstrike is known to have damaged buildings nearby.

Despite Yemen’s endless war, tens of thousands of migrants – mostly from the horn of Africa – try and pass through the country every year, hoping to find work in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

But the war has closed the borders and the migrants are stuck in a country torn apart by conflict, hunger and disease.

