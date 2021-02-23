3 Herders Arrested Over Attack On Ogun Village

Three herdsmen are now in custody of police, for participating in an attack on villagers, in the Yewa axis of Ogun State

The suspects, Muda Yusuf, Usman Mohammed and Aliyu Abubakar, were accused of joining others to attack Bamajo village, near Ayetoro, last Thursday

During the attack, police say the suspects set houses on fire, and inflicted a deep machete cut on one Ismaila Alabi in the village

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says following a distress call, the Ayetoro  Area Police Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Haruna, led a police team and some hunters to the village

According to Oyeyemi, the police team combed forests in the area; and extended their search to Igboaje forests, where Yusuf was arrested with a gun and a bloodstained cutlass

The police image makers says the arrest of Yusuf led to those of Mohammed and Abubakar

The state police commissioner, Edwards Ajogun, had ordered a massive manhunt for other herders who participated in the attack, who are on the run The commissioner also orders the transfer of the two suspects to the department of investigation and intelligence of the state police command for further investigations

