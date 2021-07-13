2,371 Persons Abducted Between January And June, This Year

A total of 2,371 persons were abducted across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory between January and June this year, according to a report by SBM intelligence.

The tally, according to the report, is collated from media reports and the National Security Tracker of the council of foreign relations.

Niger state recorded the highest number of persons abducted with 643 victims in 28 kidnap incidents and 58 people killed during the abductions.

Zamfara state followed with 519 kidnap victims in seven abductions and 22 deaths, while Kaduna state recorded 360 kidnap victims in 26 incidents and 41 deaths.

The kidnap victims in other states are Lagos (6), Nasarawa (44), Ogun (26), Ondo (17), Osun (23), Oyo (61), Plateau (10), Rivers (14), Sokoto (10), Taraba (46), Bayelsa (7), Benue (6), Borno (1), Cross River (4), Delta (51), Ebonyi (5), Edo (18), Ekiti (14) and four in Yobe state.

Six persons were also abducted during the period in Abia state, 50 in Abuja, 236 in Katsina, 81 in Kebbi, 31 in Kogi, 10 in Kwara, three in Adamawa, two in Akwa Ibom, 14 in Anambra, three in Bauchi, 15 in Enugu, one in Gombe, 25 in Imo, two in Jigawa and three in Kano state.

