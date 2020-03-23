23 Killed In Riot In Columbia Prison

At least 23 people have died in one of bogotá’s largest jails after what the authorities are calling a mass breakout attempt amid rising tensions over coronavirus.

Colombia’s justice Minister Margarita Cabello said 83 inmates were injured during a riot at la modelo prison.

Inmates at prisons across the country held protests on Sunday against overcrowding and poor health services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Cabello said 32 prisoners and seven guards were in hospital. Two guards are in a critical condition.

The country’s 132 prisons have an 81,000-inmate capacity but house more than 121,000 prisoners, according to figures from the justice ministry.

So far, there have been 231 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colombia and two people have died.

