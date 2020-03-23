23 Killed In Riot In Columbia Prison

Home 23 Killed In Riot In Columbia Prison

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

At least 23 people have died in one of bogotá’s largest jails after what the authorities are calling a mass breakout attempt amid rising tensions over coronavirus.

Colombia’s justice Minister Margarita Cabello said 83 inmates were injured during a riot at la modelo prison.

Inmates at prisons across the country held protests on Sunday against overcrowding and poor health services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Cabello said 32 prisoners and seven guards were in hospital. Two guards are in a critical condition.

The country’s 132 prisons have an 81,000-inmate capacity but house more than 121,000 prisoners, according to figures from the justice ministry.

So far, there have been 231 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colombia and two people have died.

 

READ ALSO]Lagos Civil Servants To Stay At Home For 14 Days Over Covid-19

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account