225 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment in Ogun

About 225 Covid-19 confirmed cases are receiving treatment across Ogun State, as at Sunday, as the state’s total cases rose to 782.

The state’s total cases further jumped to 807 with 25 new cases recorded on Monday

The number is expected to rise in a few days as the results of the backlog of samples, taken from suspected cases for laboratory test, come out.

Most of the confirmed cases are receiving treatment in their various homes under the newly introduced community Covid-19 management scheme.

As at Sunday, 539 of the total confirmed cases have been discharged following successful management of the deadly virus.

18 of the patients died in the process.

The epicentre of the virus, in the state, is Ado-Odo Ota Local Government area which Nigeria centre for disease control named as one of the 18 local government areas accounting for 60 per cent of total infections in Nigeria.

