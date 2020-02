Twenty two persons had been roasted to death, in a ghastly auto crash near Karfur in Katsina State

Most of the victims were women and children, accompanying a bride to her matrimonial home

The accident on Sunday, involved two j-5 buses, which had head-on-collision and burst into flames

Spokesman of the state command of federal road safety corps (FRSC), Abubakar Usman, says the bride was among three survivors of the accident

