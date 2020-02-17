22 Killed In Attack On Cameroonian Village

Home 22 Killed In Attack On Cameroonian Village

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

At least 22 people have been killed in an attack on a village in North-West Cameroon

An official from the UN’S humanitarian co-ordination agency, James Nunan says over half of those killed in Ntumbo were children, and local media report that several victims were burned alive.

No-one has claimed responsibility for Friday’s incident, but an opposition party blamed the army.

Cameroon’s government, which has been fighting separatists in the region for three years, denied involvement in the attack.

The conflict has been centred in north-western Cameroon, where most of the population speaks English because of old colonial ties to Britain.

More than 3,000 people have died since the outbreak of fighting and at least 70,000 people have also been displaced from their homes.

 

READ ALSO]France Warns UK On Post Brexit Trade Negotiations

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account