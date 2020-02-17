22 Killed In Attack On Cameroonian Village

At least 22 people have been killed in an attack on a village in North-West Cameroon

An official from the UN’S humanitarian co-ordination agency, James Nunan says over half of those killed in Ntumbo were children, and local media report that several victims were burned alive.

No-one has claimed responsibility for Friday’s incident, but an opposition party blamed the army.

Cameroon’s government, which has been fighting separatists in the region for three years, denied involvement in the attack.

The conflict has been centred in north-western Cameroon, where most of the population speaks English because of old colonial ties to Britain.

More than 3,000 people have died since the outbreak of fighting and at least 70,000 people have also been displaced from their homes.

READ ALSO]France Warns UK On Post Brexit Trade Negotiations

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter