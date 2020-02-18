20m Nigerians Battling With Kidney Problems-Nephrologists

An estimated 20 million Nigerians are said to be suffering from kidney disease according to the Nigerian association of nephrology.

The association says several cases of the disease are being seen in hospitals.

But the association is worried that many cases of the disease are unreported in the various communities because it only manifests when kidney functionality becomes very poor.

The association’s president, Professor Ifeoma Utasi, spoke on the disease at a news conference in Abuja.

She explained that those prone to the disease include those using skin bleaching cream, medicated soaps containing mercury and herbal preparation.

Others, according to her, are those abusing the use of painkillers such as Paracetamol and Ibu-Profen.

 

