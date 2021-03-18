2023: PDP Panel Wants Ticket Thrown Open To All Zones

A PDP committee on the 2019 polls has recommended that the party’s ticket for the 2023 poll, should be thrown open to contestants from all the country’s six zones

The committee, however, says it would have preferred that south east and north east region be considered for the ticket, because they are yet to have a shot at it since 1999

Chairman of the committee set up to revisit the 2019 polls, Governor Bala Mohammed made the suggestion, while submitting the report of the committee to the members of the PDP national working committee in Abuja

According to the committee, the PDP 2023 presidential ticket should not be zoned to allow Nigerians choose the best candidate Mohammed also says the approach will promote merit based leadership recruitment to move the country forward

