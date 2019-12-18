2023: Buhari Warns APC Aspirants

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will not allow any APC aspirants seeking to contest the 2023 presidency to use his name to canvass for votes.

Buhari says he will not support the 2023 presidential agenda of any APC aspirant.

The president spoke while receiving a birthday cake from the staff of the presidential villa, Abuja to mark his seventy seventh birthday.

Buhari says he will not bend the rule for any APC aspirant.

READ ALSO]Electricity Crisis Deepens As Power Plants Face Gas Scarcity

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter