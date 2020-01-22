The super eagles have been drawn in Group C of the second round of the 2022 world cup qualifiers for Africa

The draw that took place in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday

The forty remaining teams were divided into ten groups of four, and Nigeria have been paired with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.

In the latest FIFA world ranking, Cape Verde occupy the 78th position, Central African Republic are 109th and Liberia 152nd.

The winner of each of the ten groups will advance to the third and final round.

The five winners of the home and away ties will Represent Africa at the 2022 world cup in Qatar.

