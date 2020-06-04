National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it is still awaiting the final say of Saudi Arabia on the 2020 hajj

The commission’s chairman, Alhaji Zikirulahi Hassan, says that Saudi Arabia is yet to decide of the hajj will hold or not

Hassan in a statement by the commission’s assistant director of information and publicity, Mousa Ubadawaki, however, is optimistic that the hajj will despite the covid-19 pandemic

He based his optimism on the recent re-opening of mosques which had been shut by Saudi authorities, following the3 outbreak of covid-19, and the installation of advanced self-sterilization machine at the gates of mosques in the holy land

Hassan who was speaking at a webinar organized by the association of Hajj and Umrah operators, however, predicts that if the hajj will eventually hold, Saudi authorities will introduce stringent anti-covid-19 measures

The commission chairman also says there might be a cut in the hajj slots of countries participating in the 2020 hajj.

