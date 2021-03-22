$2 Billion Dangote Fertilizer Plant Takes Off This Week

The $2 billion Dangote Urea fertilizer plant under construction in IbejuLekkiat the Lagos free traze zone, will begin operation this week

Chairman of the Dangote group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, announced this while conducting Governor BabajideSanwoOluround the complex

The fertilizer plant with capacity tom produce three million tonnes of Urea and Ammonia is the world’s largest

Dangote also says that the Dangote’s refinery and Petrochemichalplant project under construction in the axis will be completed by then end of this year

According to Dangote, the refinery plant which has the capacity to process 600,000 barrel of crude oil daily will begin exporting products as from the first quarter of 2022

