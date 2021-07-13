194 Dead In Ogun Auto Crashes

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 194 persons died in various autocrashes recorded in Ogun State between January and June this year

The deaths recorded in 614 crashes during the six month period, is higher than 165 deaths in 405 crashes during the corresponding period in 2020

The Ogun State sector commander of the corps, Ahmed Umar, addressing a news conference in Abeokuta, says that most of the crashes and deaths were recorded in Mowe axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway

According to him, Mowe axis of the expressway was credited with 55 of the deaths recorded in the first six month of this year, and 153 crashes, the highest number during the period

A further breakdown of the statistics shows that 80 died in 287 crashes between January and March, while 114 died between March and June

The FRSC sector commander blames most of the crashes on the over speeding on the expressway, which is undergoing construction, as well as failure of brake in most of the affected vehicles

He says that the command intends speed limit device to check overspeeding by vehicles on the expressway

Ahmed also says the state command plans to establish a joint patrol with Ondo and Lagos FRSC to check the menace of traffic offenders

YOU CAN ALSO READ: 1,758 Died, 11,250 Injured In Auto Crashes Within January And March

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter