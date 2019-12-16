18,000 Stranded Nigerian Migrants Evacuated From Libya

Home 18,000 Stranded Nigerian Migrants Evacuated From Libya

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

More than 18,000 stranded Nigerian migrants in Libya had been evacuated back home within the past two and a half years.

The evacuation was facilitated by the international organization of migration between April 2017 and October this year.

Awareness raising officer for the organization in Nigeria, Cyprine Cheptepkeny, made this known at a waka well campaign in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

About 42 per cent of the evacuated pilgrims are from Edo State.

She names Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha Local government areas as having most of the returning stranded pilgrims.

 

READ ALSO]Six Killed In Tricycle/Truck Accident In Ijebu Mushin

 

 

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account