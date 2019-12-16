18,000 Stranded Nigerian Migrants Evacuated From Libya

More than 18,000 stranded Nigerian migrants in Libya had been evacuated back home within the past two and a half years.

The evacuation was facilitated by the international organization of migration between April 2017 and October this year.

Awareness raising officer for the organization in Nigeria, Cyprine Cheptepkeny, made this known at a waka well campaign in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

About 42 per cent of the evacuated pilgrims are from Edo State.

She names Oredo and Ikpoba-Okha Local government areas as having most of the returning stranded pilgrims.

