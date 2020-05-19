1,758 Died, 11,250 Injured In Auto Crashes Within January And March

Home 1,758 Died, 11,250 Injured In Auto Crashes Within January And March

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, , , 0

1,758 persons died in various auto crashes nationwide within January and March this year, according to federal road safety corps (FRSC)

Also, 11,250 others sustained injuries during autocrashes recorded during the period

FRSC’s education officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, says the casualties were recorded in 3,947 auto crashes during the period

He explained that 6,448 vehicles were involved in the crashes with Kaduna state recording the highest number of 689 crashes.

 

READ ALSO]Lagos To Re-Open Its Economy Amidst Rising Covid 19 Cases

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
May 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account