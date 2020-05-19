1,758 Died, 11,250 Injured In Auto Crashes Within January And March

1,758 persons died in various auto crashes nationwide within January and March this year, according to federal road safety corps (FRSC)

Also, 11,250 others sustained injuries during autocrashes recorded during the period

FRSC’s education officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, says the casualties were recorded in 3,947 auto crashes during the period

He explained that 6,448 vehicles were involved in the crashes with Kaduna state recording the highest number of 689 crashes.

READ ALSO]Lagos To Re-Open Its Economy Amidst Rising Covid 19 Cases

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter