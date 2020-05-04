Nigeria has recorded 170 new Covid-19 confirmed cases, raising the total infections to 2,558
Nigeria centre for disease control which updated the Covid-19 cases on Sunday puts the number of deaths from the virus so far at 87
Lagos State leads the list of 170 new infections with 39 cases, followed by Kano (29), Ogun (24), Bauchi (18), Kaduna (15), while Abuja and Sokoto record 12 each
Also, Katsina records eight new cases, Borno (7), Nasarawa (3), Adamawa 92) and one from Oyo State
Out of the 2,558 figure, 400 of them had been discharged after successful treatment at isolation centres.