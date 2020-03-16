17 Bodies Recovered From Explosions Sites In Lagos

Home 17 Bodies Recovered From Explosions Sites In Lagos

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Seventeen bodies have so far been recovered from the sites of explosions which rocked Abule Ado Axis of Lagos metropolis on Sunday morning

Emergency workers are still searching through the rubbles of structures destroyed by the impact of the explosion for more likely victims

The 17 persons who died in the explosion, include two reverend sisters and five students of Saint Bethlehem Girls College, as well as a family of six, including father, wife and their four children

Scores of people, including students of the college were injured, while hundreds of vehicles, and houses were also destroyed by the explosions

Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC) says the explosion was caused by a truck which hits some gas cylinders at a gas processing plant, near the oil pipeline right of way in the area

NNPC spokesman, Kennle Obateni in a statement, says that pumping of petrol on the atlas cove jetty to mosinmi depot has been suspended, due to the explosion.

 

READ ALSO]Couple Die In Ogun Autocrash

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account