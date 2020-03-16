17 Bodies Recovered From Explosions Sites In Lagos

Seventeen bodies have so far been recovered from the sites of explosions which rocked Abule Ado Axis of Lagos metropolis on Sunday morning

Emergency workers are still searching through the rubbles of structures destroyed by the impact of the explosion for more likely victims

The 17 persons who died in the explosion, include two reverend sisters and five students of Saint Bethlehem Girls College, as well as a family of six, including father, wife and their four children

Scores of people, including students of the college were injured, while hundreds of vehicles, and houses were also destroyed by the explosions

Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC) says the explosion was caused by a truck which hits some gas cylinders at a gas processing plant, near the oil pipeline right of way in the area

NNPC spokesman, Kennle Obateni in a statement, says that pumping of petrol on the atlas cove jetty to mosinmi depot has been suspended, due to the explosion.

