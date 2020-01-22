16 Die In Lassa Fever Outbreak In Ondo Within 20 Days

Sixteen persons have so far died in the fresh outbreak of Lassa fever in Ondo State

The deaths are from 84 cases of the deadly disease recorded so far in the state since January 1 this year

The state epidemologist, Steve Fagbemi made this known to newsmen after a crucial meeting with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and top government officials at the government house in Akure

He lists areas where the Lassa fever cases were recorded from as including Akure South, Ondo, Owo, Akoko South West and Akure South local government areas.

Several other people infected by the virus are on admission at the virology department of Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Also in Kano State, three persons have died in suspected outbreak of Lassa fever at the Aminu Kano teaching hospital, Kano.

Those who died included two medical doctors at the hospital.

Sources say the doctors died a few hours after operating a woman in the hospital.

The woman was suspected to be a primary carrier of the deadly disease.

Already, the hospital had set up a technical committee to investigate the suspected outbreak of the disease.

