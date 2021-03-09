15 Killed, 500 Injured In Massive Explosions In Equitorial Guinea

At least 15 people have died and hundreds more have been injured in a series of explosions in Equatorial Guinea.

Some 500 people were injured following the blasts, which happened near a military barracks in the main city of Bata on Sunday.

The blasts were caused by “negligence” relating to the storage of dynamite at the barracks, the president said.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said in a statement that the impact of the explosion “caused damage in almost all the houses and buildings in Bata”, and called for international help with aid.

He added that the incident may have occurred following the burning of fields surrounding the barracks by farmers.

