15 Killed, 38 Injured In Ogun Autocrash

Home 15 Killed, 38 Injured In Ogun Autocrash

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Several Killed In Oyo Fatal Crash

Fifteen persons have died in a ghastly Autocrash when a truck loaded with passengers plunged into a river, along Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode highway in Ogun State.

38 others were injured in the accident, involving a truck marked XE 331 MKA in the early hours of Tuesday.

The truck heading from Kano, veered off the road and crashed from Ajegunle Bridge, into Omi River, which had dried.

The state sector commander of federal road safety corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele says the truck was crammed with passengers.

He explains that that the rescue operation by the agency was facilitated because the river had dried up.

 

READ ALSO]Ogun Assembly Alerts On Influx Of Herders Into Border Towns

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account