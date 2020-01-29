15 Killed, 38 Injured In Ogun Autocrash

Fifteen persons have died in a ghastly Autocrash when a truck loaded with passengers plunged into a river, along Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode highway in Ogun State.

38 others were injured in the accident, involving a truck marked XE 331 MKA in the early hours of Tuesday.

The truck heading from Kano, veered off the road and crashed from Ajegunle Bridge, into Omi River, which had dried.

The state sector commander of federal road safety corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele says the truck was crammed with passengers.

He explains that that the rescue operation by the agency was facilitated because the river had dried up.

