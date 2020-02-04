14 Students Killed, 40 Injured In Stampede At Kenya Primary School

At least 14 pupils have been killed in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya

The crush happened at kakamega primary school, north-west of the Capital Nairobi, on Monday afternoon.

Reports say children were leaving classes for home at about 14:00 GMT when the stampede took place.

Education minister George Magoha confirmed the 14 deaths to local media.

Nearly 40 other students were injured – some critically – and taken to hospital, reports say. Some of them were released after receiving treatment.

In September last year eight pupils died and 69 were injured when a classroom collapsed at a primary school in Nairobi.

