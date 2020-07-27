14 Airports Resume Full Domestic Operations

14 airports have resumed full domestic operations, in line with the re-opening of the economy amidst Covid-19 pandemic
Aviation minister, Senator Hadi Sirika who announces this on his twitter handle on Sunday, says that the full domestic operation extends to private and charter operations
The 14 airports, according to the minister, include Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja; Aminu Kano Airport, Kano, Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri; Port Harcourt Airport, Port Harcourt; And Victor Attah Airport in Uyo
Others are Kaduna Airport; Yola Airport; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto; Birnin Kebbi Airport; Benin Airport and Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos.