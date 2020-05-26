135 Held For Crossing Ogun Shut Borders

More than 130 persons have been arrested by the Ogun state covid 19 task force for entering into the state inspite of the interstate lockdown

135 of such persons were rounded up by the state task force on the Sagamu-Ijebu ode expressway on Saturday

Most of those arrested were travelling from Lagos to Ondo state, while others were heading to Ijebu ode

Some of them were picked up at Sagamu expressway junction

73 of them taken before the Ogun State mobile court, presided over by magistrate Adebakin Soyoye, were sentenced to fines ranging from n1,000 to n5,000

Others were sentenced to picking of refuse, sweeping and cutting of grasses on the expressway

So far, the task force had arrested 575 persons in their raids on Covid 19 lockdown violators in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and Sagamu.

